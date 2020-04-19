IMTECH, IISER, PU roped in to develop ‘hub and spoke model’ for testing

As for adequate number of testing kits and reagents to conduct the tests, the institutes are yet to receive information how and when they will access these. (File) As for adequate number of testing kits and reagents to conduct the tests, the institutes are yet to receive information how and when they will access these. (File)

THE DEPARTMENT of biotechnology of the Government of India has identified institutes, including Punjab University, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, and Indian Institute of Medical Technology (IMTECH) to develop a ‘hub and spoke model’ for testing of samples for novel coronavirus. According to this model, IMTECH which has already begun testing samples, will be the hub from which samples will be sent to the ‘spokes’, i.e. PU and IISER, for testing.

“We received the notification where we asked to develop such a model for testing and remain prepared when the government needs to increase testing capacity. In principle all intuitions identified have agreed to comply with this model, but we are yet to figure out the finer details of how this will work,” says Dr Jayraman Gowrishankar, director of IISER, Mohali.

Although the institutes are equipped with the equipment and the expertise to carry out testing in their laboratories, they are not equipped to handle active virus specimens, hence the sampling and storing of samples will be done at IMTECH, the hub which is prepared with the labs to handle active virus specimens.

According to the testing model, IMTECH will deactivate the virus samples received in its containment Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2) laboratory before these samples are transported to the spoke testing centres such as IISER and PU.

“A chemical substance can be added to the virus samples in these BSL 2 laboratories which will deactivate the virus so it is safe for our experts to handle while testing,” says Gowrishankar. Experts working to test samples in the spoke institutes will hence not require PPE kits and will not be exposed to the active virus.

Both PU and IISER are currently in the middle of creating an inventory of the equipment they have for testing to determine their capacity and resolve logistical hurdles in order to remain prepared for testing.

“We have eight to 10 PCR testing machines, out of which if we identify two models which would work best for the coronavirus, we will ideally have the capacity to at least test a hundred a day easily,” says Prince Sharma, professor at PU’s department of biotechnology.

As for adequate number of testing kits and reagents to conduct the tests, the institutes are yet to receive information how and when they will access these.

