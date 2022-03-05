IMT Kharkhoda to be fully developed by 2023: Chautala

The IMT Kharkhoda, which is yet to get its 100 per cent basic infrastructure and a majority of the plots are yet to be allotted, shall be developed by the end of 2023. Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala Friday assured the Vidhan Sabha that the IMT shall be fully developed by the end of next year. He was replying to a question raised by MLA Jaiveer Singh in the ongoing Budget Session.

During his reply, Dushyant said, “Just as the surrounding area has developed due to the arrival of various companies in Gurugram district, similarly, due to the development of IMT in Kharkhoda, the neighboring districts of Jind, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar etc will also be developed along with it doors for various

Employment opportunities will open in the area. Maruti has applied to set up its plant in 800 acres and Suzuki Motorcycles has applied to set up their plant in 100 acres at IMT Kharkhoda. Technical committee is in the process of finalizing the proposal”.

When questioned by Opposition MLAs for the excessive delay in development of IMT Kharkhoda, Dushyant said, “For the last two years, emphasis has been laid on the development of IMT by the state government. In this IMT, the process of tender has been started for sewerage, light and road which will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 237.35 crore. HSIIDC had acquired 3217.19 acres of land in the year 2013 for the development of IMT in Sonipat. In this, according to the approved present engineer plan of March 19, 2020, out of 3217.19 acres, 1243.28 acres are for industrial plots and the rest for other purposes such as institutional use (147.61 acres), commercial use (171.51 acres), public utility/building (168.47 acres, R & R plot (109.29 acres), R & R pocket and land integration (pooling) plot / housing (163.58 acres) and reserved for green belt, open space etc. There are 2965 plots for general industry. Out of which the corporation has allotted 788 plots in the general category and 293 plots under the land pooling scheme”.

About the plots that are yet to be allowed, Dushyant added, “Till date 1884 plots have not been allotted in IMT and the process of allotment through auction is

going on at present. For providing infrastructure facilities in the entire area of 3217.19 acres of IMT, DPR amounting to Rs 1904.46 crore was approved on September 18, 2020 while environment clearance was received on September 14, 2020”.

Border disputes with other states

In order to resolve disputes with other states, Haryana government shall install pillars across the state borders. Work of installing pillars has already been started from Panipat district, informed Dushyant Chautala.

Haryana shares borders with Punjab, Delhi, UP, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, where sometimes there are mutual disputes between people regarding their land boundaries. “Process of installing pillars on Haryana-UP border has been started in Panipat. In this, a target has been set to install five reference pillars, 91 sub-reference pillars and 2,423 boundary pillars in a year. An act namely ‘Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (Change of Border) Act, 1979’ was notified by the Government of India through ‘Act No. 31 of 1979’. According to the provisions of this act, ‘Dixit Award’ was passed by the Government of India and boundary pillars were established between the borders in both the states with the help of Survey of India. Due to the flow of river Yamuna and with time, the boundaries have been washed away. A meeting was held between the Chief Ministers of both the states in Lucknow on December 14, 2019 and between the officers of both the states on January 9, 2020 in Chandigarh. This matter is being taken up with Survey of India for land demarcation”, Dushyant apprised the House.

Lal Dora free villages

Opposition MLA Jagbir Singh Malik took on the state government citing several discrepancies in the government’s Svamitva Yojana to give ownership rights to people for their property. While speaking during Question Hour, Malik cited his own example and said that his family’s property was shown in his name, while all his brothers, who too hold the share in the same property, were ignored. He also cited other examples and alleged that there were several cases, where the original owners of the properties were not shown as the owners and rather tenants were shown as actual owners. Congress MLAs alleged that such discrepancies were bound to increase litigation in civil courts.