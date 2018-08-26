Improper fittings mar appearance: Forum after fining apparel shop

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Observing that “…improper stitching/fittings of suits might mar the appearance not only of the garments, but also of its wearer…”, consumer forum has directed an apparel shop to refund Rs 16,700, charged for three dresses, along with Rs 10,000 penalty, to a resident of Sector 25, Panchkula, who could not wear them as planned on her brother’s wedding earlier this year.

Veena could not wear them due to improper fitting done by the shop. Veena had purchased three suits in January for Rs 15,950 for the wedding of her brother, which was scheduled on February 8, and also paid a sum of Rs 750 towards fitting charges. She was assured by Manimajra-based Veena Saree Centre that the suits would be delivered on February 3 after proper fittings. Meanwhile on trial, she found that the fittings of the suits were not according to the measurements and the saree centre accepted its mistake. It again assured her of delivering the suits to her after proper fittings on February 7. But, again on trial on February 7, she found that nothing was done by the saree centre and the suits were not wearable.

Veena stated that she was not interested in collecting the suits, however, the saree centre assured her of replacing them with new suits to her satisfaction after the function. Following this, she collected the suits, as per the complaint.

Veena then visited the shop at Manimajra to exchange the suits, but the owners flatly refused. She served a legal notice to the saree centre but to no effect, then she moved a complaint with the consumer forum.

The centre, in reply, stated that the complainant never visited the shop after purchasing the clothes in question and further they do not carry out the work of stitching and fittings, except sale of unstitched suits.

After hearing the arguments, the forum observed that the complainant has specifically stated in the complaint that due to improper fittings of the suits, she could not wear them in the wedding function of her brother, due to which her sentiments and feelings were also hurt.

Thus, finding a deficiency in service, the forum directed the Veena Saree Centre to refund Rs 16,700, the price of the suits and fitting, along with Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 5000 as litigation expenses to the complainant. The judgement was brought to the public domain on August 23.

