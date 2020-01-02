Important to hold political dialogue with those who disagree, says former PU students’ council president

Members of various organisations came under the banner ‘Citizens Against Divide’ to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) at Plaza in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express photo: Jasbir Malhi) Members of various organisations came under the banner ‘Citizens Against Divide’ to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) at Plaza in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express photo: Jasbir Malhi)

“The most important challenge for anyone who endeavours to bring about political reform is to hold political dialogue with those who disagree with you, rather than those who are already on your side,” said Kannupriya, a student leader and ex-PUCSC President from the Students For Society (SFS) party, who was a part of the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act organised by the Citizens Against Division at the Sector 17 plaza on Wednesday.

As a small but loud gathering of protestors sloganeered, asking for the current government’s resignation and condemning police crackdown across India, passersby, mostly comprising of families with young children, looked at the protest with disinterest, while some even seemed annoyed. “I do not know why these children keep rioting for no reason. Why do not they just go home and stay there in peace, since it holidays are on!” said Geeta, who had come from Panchkula to take a stroll at the plaza and treat her children to the Christmas decorations.

“They call us rioters, which is absurd. They do not know the difference between protests and riots. This is a peaceful expression of our opinion,” said Kannupriya. She said, some students from Panjab University have been attempting to reach out to the public and inform them about the CAA by going to nearby villages and distributing pamphlets. “However we cannot do that in Chandigarh city. Here, people are more reserved and stick to their private spaces. They would not be open to us trying to have a conversation,” added Kannupriya.

“Protests themselves will do nothing. We need to make a sustained effort and appeal to those who do not agree with us, rather than speaking among ourselves,” said Rajeev Godara, State Party President for Swaraj India. Godara and a few others had also conducted a three-day protest and open mike earlier, where anyone could share poems and creatively express their opinions to the public. “Many people are disinterested. We have been going around here in the plaza as well to talk to people, conducting a signature campaign among other things. But we need to keep at it to initiate any change,” Godara said.

To sustain dialogue and conversation, the Citizens Against Division is also trying to organise a lecture at Panjab University, open to everyone who wish to inform themselves on the CAA and the issues surrounding its implementation. “We will keep meeting at PU and make a plan to keep the momentum going. Otherwise, this will all be for nothing,” Kannupriya said.

