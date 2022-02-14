Implementation research: PGI holds a two-day course

PGI Chandigarh, along with with the Centre for Implementation Sciences and Research in NCDs, World NCD Federation, conducted the second International course on Implementation Sciences and Research in Non-Communicable Diseases.

The course was an important step towards the growing emphasis on implementation science as an essential aspect of bridging the evidence-to-practice gap as implementation is a major challenge in any National NCD programme. Keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind, the training will be held virtually through interactive sessions and skill development by expert faculty on the e-learning portal of the World NCD Federation.

“The two-day course helped participants to achieve focus on implementation research, build the capacity of key faculty, programme managers and public professionals and will help improve the teaching of NCDs in the medical colleges and undertake implementation research projects in LMICs to be up-scaled at the state and national level,” said Prof JS Thakur, Course Coordinator Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI, Chandigarh.