DGP tells Chandigarh residents: Implement ‘roko and toko’

Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Beniwal Sunday asked the residents to implement the concept of “roko and toko” by setting up check points to prevent criminal elements from entering their locality.

While speaking at a meeting of Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), Beniwal said, “ If an unknown person comes to your area — like the delivery boy, they are supposed to be verified. So if you feel something strange… why don’t we set up our own checkpoint or a patrol point and ask the delivery executive ‘where are you coming from’, ‘where do you reside’. This way miscreants or criminals will stop entering your area when they get to know that the citizens are so vigilant themselves that there is going to be intensive questioning.”

The DGP added that it was duty of citizens also to speak up.

“When you park your car outside, it is your duty to lock it. But if some goons are teasing your daughter that is my duty to deal with it. But if four-five goons are generally sitting in your area how will we get to know about it? Main dekhun ya na dekhun, kyunki mujhe impact nahi karega. It will impact you directly. So it is important for the citizen to speak up, to tell their beat box constables or come to us,” Beniwal told the residents adding, “We keep thinking that if we come forward may be the police will detain us unnecessarily. Kindly stop fearing policemen as we are here only to make life safer for you.”

The DGP focused on citizens joining hands with their beat constables. He said that for petty issues, they do not even need to come to the police station.

“If you get into fight with your neighbour or any other issue, just go to your beat box constable and things will be sorted out there itself,” he said adding that small public events can be held with the beat box constables to become familiar with them.

The DGP further said that it is a “matter of pride” for him that people love their city. “Here I have seen that Chandigarh residents own their city. They have a sense of ownership,” he said.

During the meeting, Beniwal urged the residents to download the e-saathi application.

He said that in a city which has a population of around 15 lakh people, only 50,000 people have downloaded the app.

“Atleast 10 lakh people should download this app because it is for your safety and convenience,” he told the residents.

