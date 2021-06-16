Impersonators call up leaders as Prashant Kishor, provoke against CM, says police

The Punjab Police have registered a criminal case against unknown persons for impersonating political strategist and Punjab CM’s principal advisor Prashant Kishor and using his name to incite some political leaders against CM Amarinder Singh.

Police had received information that the said unknown persons had been making phone calls to political leaders and public representatives over the last 5-7, days in the assumed identity of Prashant Kishor, according to DGP Dinkar Gupta.

These unknown callers, speaking as Prashant Kishor, had been reportedly encouraging the politicians to make public statements against Punjab CM and to criticise his leadership, said Gupta, citing confidential sources.

The DGP further disclosed that these callers, claiming to be Kishor, had also apparently been giving assurances to political leaders etc. that he would take up case with the Congress High Command in Delhi, if they act on his (purportedly Kishor’s) advice.

A criminal case under Sections 416, 419, 420, 109, 120-B of the IPC and Section 66-D of the IT Act 2000 has been registered at PS Division no. 6, Commissionerate of Police, Ludhiana against the unknown callers, said the DGP.