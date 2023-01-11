scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Impaired vision of drivers a major cause of road accidents, says Ludhiana-based study

The study was conducted among 395 commercial drivers in Punjab’s Ludhiana between the age group of 22-68 years.

Vision impairment of drivers is one of the prime reasons that lead to road accidents, says a study by experts in Ludhiana. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Vision impairment of drivers is one of the prime reasons that lead to road accidents, says a study by experts in Ludhiana.

The study conducted among 395 commercial drivers in Punjab’s Ludhiana between the age group of 22-68 years revealed that 16% of the drivers had a history of road accidents due to impaired vision.

The study was conducted by Sankara College of Optometry, located in the Dakha area of Ludhiana on the sidelines of National Road Safety Week that is observed from January 11 to 17.

The study showed that 43.75% (175) of the drivers had poor visual acuity, 15.75% (63) had a colour vision defect, 6.25% (25) had a visual field defect, and 12.5% (50) had poor stereopsis. Surprisingly, 62.5% (250) of the motorists had poor contrast sensitivity. “Of the 395 licenced drivers, only 157 of them had their eyes tested prior to issuance of driving licence while only 10 % (4) were wearing refractive error correction,” said Professor Aditya Goyal, principal, Sankara College of Optometry.

Goyal said that good eye health is essential for driving, particularly when it comes to reading road signs. “It prepares you to get off the interstate highway at the correct exit and see the speedometer on your vehicle dashboard to prevent you from speeding. Therefore, do not ignore symptoms such as halo effects around lights, increased glare, and dim or cloudy vision that makes driving riskier,” the professor said.

Dr Manoj Gupta, chief medical officer, Sankara Eye Hospital, has called for an eye checkup on a regular basis. “It is very natural that your eyesight will change as you grow older. With normal eye vision, driving at night, on foggy days and in the winter season is challenging. If you have a vision problem, it makes it even more dangerous,” Gupta added.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:30 IST
