Impact of covid on essential items: Cost of mustard oil rose by 70-80% in a year

Mustard oil, which was considered the “oil for the poor”, has seen an increase of over 70-80 per cent.(Representational)

The prices of essential items, used in everyday chores in the household, have gone through the roof. At a time when most of the people have either faced salary cuts or lost their jobs, they need to pay hefty prices just to fulfil their basic needs.

Traders said that the most pricey items are edible oils these days.

Table representing increase in rates of essential items. Table representing increase in rates of essential items.

The Indian Express compares the rates prevalent last year during this time and the prices at present.

Mustard oil, which was considered the “oil for the poor”, has seen an increase of over 70-80 per cent. Om Prakash, who owns Prakash Departmental Store said that groundnut oil used to be the most expensive and sunflower, which was among the cheapest, is more expensive than the even groundnut oil today.

“Sunflower oil is almost over Rs 200 which groundnut which used to be the most expensive is still less than it these days,” said Om Prakash.

Prices of milk, ghee, flour and dals have not changed much and have seen a change of approximately 5 to 10 per cent. The prices of petrol and diesel has also recorded a surge in the past months.