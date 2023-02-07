‘Immoral trafficking’: Police raid nine hotels in Zirakpur, three FIRs registered

Zirakpur police on Monday conducted raids at nine hotels in the city and registered three FIRs.

The police said that two Russian origin women and a couple were also detained by them during the raids for allegedly indulging in immoral trafficking.

Zirakpur DSP Bikram Brar said that the raids were conducted after receiving information that ‘immoral activities’ were being carried out at Hotel J B, Patiala Road; Hotel Caravan, Patiala Road; Hotel Bangkok, near Canara Bank, Patiala Road; Hotel KC Royal, Purana Himachal Hotel, near UT Barrier; Hotel Red Chilli, Patiala Road; Hotel Honey Anmol, Hotel AK Grand and Hotel 67.

DSP Brar said that following the raids three FIRs were registered against Hotel Honey Anmol.

The police said that the manager of Hotel Honey Anmol was found indulged in ‘wrongful activities of human trafficking’ and was subesquently booked under relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act.

The police also said that the raids also found that the manager of Hotel AK Grand gave out rooms to couples without taking any identity proofs and was booked under Section 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The third FIR was registered against the owner/manager of Hotel 67 where two Russian-origin women were found.

The manager/ owner have been booked under relevant sections of Immoral Trafficking Act.