scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

‘Immoral trafficking’: Police raid nine hotels in Zirakpur, three FIRs registered

Zirakpur DSP Bikram Brar said that following the raids three FIRs were registered against Hotel Honey Anmol.

immoral trafficking, indian expressTwo Russian origin women and a couple were detained by Zirakpur police during the raids for allegedly indulging in immoral trafficking. (File)
Listen to this article
‘Immoral trafficking’: Police raid nine hotels in Zirakpur, three FIRs registered
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Zirakpur police on Monday conducted raids at nine hotels in the city and registered three FIRs.

The police said that two Russian origin women and a couple were also detained by them during the raids for allegedly indulging in immoral trafficking.

Zirakpur DSP Bikram Brar said that the raids were conducted after receiving information that ‘immoral activities’ were being carried out at Hotel J B, Patiala Road; Hotel Caravan, Patiala Road; Hotel Bangkok, near Canara Bank, Patiala Road; Hotel KC Royal, Purana Himachal Hotel, near UT Barrier; Hotel Red Chilli, Patiala Road; Hotel Honey Anmol, Hotel AK Grand and Hotel 67.

DSP Brar said that following the raids three FIRs were registered against Hotel Honey Anmol.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

The police said that the manager of Hotel Honey Anmol was found indulged in ‘wrongful activities of human trafficking’ and was subesquently booked under relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act.

The police also said that the raids also found that the manager of Hotel AK Grand gave out rooms to couples without taking any identity proofs and was booked under Section 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The third FIR was registered against the owner/manager of Hotel 67 where two Russian-origin women were found.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

The manager/ owner have been booked under relevant sections of Immoral Trafficking Act.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 07:54 IST
Next Story

LeBron James chasing wins, not record, teammates say

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close