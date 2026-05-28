2 held by Chandigarh Police for Rs 59.92 lakh immigration fraud

A police team from Sector 26 Police Station arrested the accused following an FIR — dated May 23 — registered on the complaint of Babita, on behalf of her brother, Vivek Kumar, officials said. (Source: File/ Representational)

The Chandigarh Police has arrested two immigration consultants for allegedly duping a complainant and others of Rs 59.92 lakh on the pretext of arranging work permits and job placements in New Zealand, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Yuvraj Sobti (44) and Harneet Walia (41), both residents of Mohali.

A police team from Sector 26 Police Station arrested the accused following an FIR — dated May 23 — registered on the complaint of Babita, on behalf of her brother, Vivek Kumar, officials said.

The case was registered under BNS Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(3) and 340(2), and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

Police said the accused were operating a firm, M/s Truway Consultancy Pvt Ltd, from MY SOHO Workspace, Timber Market, Madhya Marg, in Chandigarh.