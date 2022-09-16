scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Immigration Fraud Case: Daler Mehndi’s two-year jail term suspended by HC

A bench of Justice G S Gill suspended the jail term during the pendency of a revision petition filed by the singer challenging the order of the trial court.

Daler Mehndi’s jail term suspended, Daler Mehndi, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDaler Mehndi moved High Court in July

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday suspended the jail term of Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi, who was convicted by a Patiala court in a 2003 immigration fraud case. A trial court had convicted Mehndi and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A bench of Justice G S Gill suspended the jail term during the pendency of a revision petition filed by the singer challenging the order of the trial court.

Mehndi had moved HC in July after a Patiala court upheld his two-year sentence, awarded in March 2018 by the trial court, in the immigration fraud case.

Mehndi’s lawyers argued in high court that the trial court as well as the lower appellate court have not appreciated the evidence presented in the case in the correct perspective. His call detail records and tower location clearly shows that he was never present in Patiala in the relevant period, they contended. The lawyers submitted that even the visit of the complainant to Delhi on August 12, 2003, to allegedly hand over an amount of Rs 1 lakh to Mehndi, which is the only transaction, was not found to be substantiated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
More from Chandigarh

The bench said that from call detail and tower location records, Mehndi’s presence is not established in Patiala on the relevant dates. Further, it is evident that a private agency was employed for providing security at Mehndi’s house in Delhi, which had been duly maintaining record of visitors.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 02:23:00 am
Next Story

NAAC withholds rating results of MSU Baroda over anonymous tip-off

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement