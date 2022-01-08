scorecardresearch
30 more immigration firms booked for not registering with Chandigarh Police

These 30 immigration companies, including some which have earlier been booked for immigration frauds, were booked under two separate FIRs registered under Section 188 of the IPC at Sector 17 police station.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 8, 2022 3:18:20 am
A day after lodging an FIR against 34 immigration firms for not registering with the UT Police, at least 30 more immigration firms situated in sectors 17 and 22 were booked for the same offence Friday. These 30 immigration companies, including some which have earlier been booked for immigration frauds, were booked under two separate FIRs registered under Section 188 of the IPC at Sector 17 police station.

Police said WWICS Global Law and Carrier Overseas are the two firms which were earlier booked for committing immigration frauds. The other firms included Grey Matters, Malhotra Foreign Travel Consultant Services, Divya Josef Pvt Ltd, Gem Overseas, Settlement Visa, and Oberois Education Link Pvt Ltd.’

“Thirty immigration firms based in Sector 17, Sector 22 were booked under Section 188 (violating the orders of district magistrate) of IPC. Owners of these companies were asked to explain why they have not registered their details with the local police. We have mentioned the names of owners of these 34 immigration firms along with their contact numbers, office addresses in the FIR,” said the Sector 17 SHO, Inspector Om Parkash.

Sources said two teams of Sector 17 police station comprising five police personnel each visited almost hundreds of immigration firms’ offices in sectors 17 and 22 to check their documents.

During the first phase, 30 immigration firms were not found to register with the Chandigarh Police, sources added.

