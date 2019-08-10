Immigration firm owner booked for giving fake air tickets to Mohali man

Police on Friday booked the owner of a Mohali based immigration firm, M/s Brilliance Holidays, Sector 77, for cheating a Mohali resident of Rs 3.50 lakh by supplying him fake air tickets.

Advertising

The accused, identified as Arpit Sood, booked tickets for London to Delhi for the family of the victim’s sister. The cheating took place dates back in July, 2018.

The victim Amit Singh works at Loreal India Pvt Ltd and had Arpit Sood at the office of a known person. In his complaint to police, Amit Singh stated, “My sister namely Preeti Kaur, her three children namely Darshnoor Kaur, Hartej Singh and Gurmehar Kaur and my brother-in-law, Jaswinder Singh live in London. Preeti and her children requested me to book air tickets for their air travel from London to Delhi for July 22, 2018 and return tickets for August 30, 2018. She also requested to book air ticket for her husband Jaswinder Singh from London to Delhi for August 15, last year and return on August 30, 2018. I meet Arpit Sood, who assured me of the above said bookings. I made him the payment of Rs 3.50 lakh. He booked tickets on June 13 and June 14, 2018 and mailed them to me. I accordingly informed my sister and brother-in- law. My sister and brother in law in order to check the status of re-scheduling of flight timing, called the office of British Airlines and came to know that no flight was cancelled /rescheduled by them and that no tickets have been purchased in their or their childrens’ names.”

Police said that Arpit Sood started avoiding Amit’s phone calls since then. A case was registered at the Sector 26 Police Station.