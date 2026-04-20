Immigration agent gets 3 years of rigorous imprisonment in Rs 19-L visa fraud case

A Mohali court has sentenced an immigration agent to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a Rs 19 lakh visa fraud case, holding her guilty of cheating and unauthorised immigration operations. (File Photo)

A local court in Mohali has convicted an immigration agent in a visa fraud case and sentenced her to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.02 lakh to be paid as compensation to the complainant.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Anish Goyal held Chhavi Sharma, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 48, guilty under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

According to the order, “The convict has been awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh under IPC Section 420, along with one year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 under the Immigration Act.”