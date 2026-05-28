Red alert: Thunderstorm, hailstorm alert across Punjab, Haryana as heatwave set to ease from May 29

After days of blistering heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a fresh warning, including a red alert for severe thunderstorms, hailstorms, squalls and heavy rainfall across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the next three days, forecasting a significant drop in temperatures from May 29 onwards.

In a special weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the IMD warned that several parts of Punjab and Haryana could witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and strong winds blowing at speeds of 70-80 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 90 kmph.

Red NowcastWarning Intense thunderstorms activity over several parts of South Harayana, adjoining Delhi & entire NCR likely to get affected due to strong winds reaching upto 80kmph accompanied with hail and duststorm pic.twitter.com/ceGa2F4ImG — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 28, 2026

The weather department said the ongoing heatwave conditions are likely to abate from May 29, bringing major relief to residents reeling under temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius in many districts over the past several days.

According to the forecast, maximum temperatures across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to fall sharply by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius during the next four days.

Red alert in several Haryana districts

The latest tehsil-level nowcast placed large parts of southern and western Haryana under the red alert category for severe thunderstorm activity.

Districts and areas likely to witness severe thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms, accompanied by winds of 60-80 kmph, include parts of Nuh, Palwal, Gurugram, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa and adjoining regions.

Also Read | Why Punjab and Haryana are seeing higher temperatures than Rajasthan

Moderate thunderstorm warnings, with winds of 40-60 kmph, have also been issued for several other districts, including Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Jind and Kaithal.

Punjab also under storm warning

The IMD has also issued a nowcast red alert for parts of Punjab, predicting severe thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorm activity accompanied by strong winds over the next few hours.

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Strong winds ranging between 50 and 80 kmph are likely at isolated places on May 28 and 29, while moderate to heavy rainfall may occur at isolated locations on May 29 and 30.

According to the latest alert, severe thunderstorms with lightning, hail and wind speeds of 60-80 kmph are very likely over parts of Sardulgarh, Budhlada, Lehra, Mansa, Sunam, Sangrur, Barnala, Tapa, Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda and Rampura Phul.

The IMD has also warned of moderate thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph over areas including Moonak, Malout, Gidderbaha and Jaitu, besides several towns already under the severe thunderstorm zone.

Meanwhile, light thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph is likely over parts of Dhuri, Patran, Samana, Nabha, Bagha Purana and Nihal Singhwala, among other adjoining areas.

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The weather department cautioned that strong winds and hail may damage weak structures, uproot trees, disrupt power supply and affect standing crops. Residents have been advised to remain indoors during storm activity and avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles.

Farmers have also been advised to suspend spraying operations and take precautionary measures to protect harvested produce and standing crops from hailstorms and gusty winds.

The weather office further warned of possible traffic disruptions, flying debris and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas during intense rainfall spells.

The sudden weather shift comes after northwestern India witnessed one of the harshest heat spells of the season, with many districts in Punjab and Haryana recording above-normal temperatures for several consecutive days.