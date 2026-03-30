IMD issues red alerts for multiple districts in Haryana and orange alert in Punjab; storms and rain to impact wheat crops

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahar, and Rupnagar.

Several weather conditions across Punjab and Haryana, major wheat-growing states, are set to turn active over the next 24 hours, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued a red alert for Haryana and orange and yellow alerts for Punjab and Chandigarh.

According to weather experts, widespread rain and storm activity are likely to bring both relief from rising temperatures and challenges due to agricultural and logistical disruptions.

Experts warned that the forecast of strong winds and rainfall is not conducive to standing crops, particularly wheat, which is nearing the harvesting stage, as it can cause crop losses.

According to the latest advisory, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) are likely at isolated places in northern and central districts of Punjab, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahar, Rupnagar, and SAS Nagar (Mohali). In the rest of the state, thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph are expected.