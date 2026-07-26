IMD issues Orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; heavy rain likely from Tuesday

The weather office has warned of a possible rise in water levels of rivers and seasonal streams and the risk of flash floods, besides waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhJul 26, 2026 02:25 PM IST
ChandigarhThe IMD has advised residents to avoid waterlogged areas and refrain from going near rivers, seasonal streams and other water bodies during the spell. (File Photo)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert (Be Prepared) for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, warning of an active monsoon spell from July 28 to 30.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (exceeding 12 cm) is also likely at isolated places over the northern and eastern parts of Punjab and Haryana during this period. In view of this monsoon spell, the IMD has advised people to take adequate precautionary and safety measures.

The weather office has warned of a possible rise in water levels of rivers and seasonal streams and the risk of flash floods, besides waterlogging in low-lying areas. The spell could also lead to closures of some underpasses, temporary disruption of municipal services, including water and electricity, and traffic congestion due to waterlogging, slippery roads and poor visibility.

Also Read | Heavy rain batters Himachal: Orange, yellow alerts on; 134 roads shut, power & water supply disrupted

The IMD has advised residents to avoid waterlogged areas and refrain from going near rivers, seasonal streams and other water bodies during the spell. Authorities and residents have also been advised to ensure proper drainage of excess water.

“We further advise people to exercise caution while driving during rainfall and avoid taking shelter under trees or near weak structures during thunderstorms. In the event of lightning and thunderstorms, people must move to safe shelters, stay away from water bodies and unplug electrical and electronic appliances,” said a weather expert.

The adverse weather conditions may also impact agricultural activities, with the IMD cautioning against irrigation and chemical spraying during the spell. Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in fields and remove stagnant rainwater immediately to prevent damage to standing crops. Weather experts have warned that harvested crops should also not be left in the open as heavy rainfall could cause losses.

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Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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