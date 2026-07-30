IMD issues orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; heavy rain expected till Aug 3

Heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, with warnings of waterlogging and traffic disruption.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 04:50 PM IST
Punjab weather, Punjab IMD rain forecast, Haryana weather, Haryana IMD rain forecast, IMD weather forecast, Punjab rain alert, Haryana heavy rainfall, Chandigarh weather update, Chandigarh weather todayThe Met department has warned that weather conditions may trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, and closure of underpasses. (Express File Photo)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Thursday as a fresh monsoon spell is expected to bring heavy rainfall at isolated places in Haryana and Chandigarh, while northern Punjab is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till Friday.

The active monsoon conditions are expected to continue till August 3 (Monday). Northern districts of Punjab could receive rainfall exceeding 12 cm at isolated locations during the next 48 hours.

The Met department has warned that weather conditions may trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, closure of underpasses, a rise in water levels of rivers and seasonal streams, and temporary disruption of municipal services such as electricity and water supply. Standing crops and harvested produce lying in the open may also suffer damage.

Also Read | Monsoon revives: IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall across eastern, central India

Residents have been advised to avoid waterlogged stretches and water bodies, stay away from weak structures during thunderstorms, drive cautiously because of poor visibility, and unplug electrical appliances during lightning. Farmers have been urged to suspend field operations during the spell and ensure proper drainage in fields.

Meanwhile, heavy showers in the last two days left several parts of the Tricity waterlogged.

Flooded roads and overflowing drains disrupted traffic movement at several locations, with commuters facing long delays during peak hours.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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