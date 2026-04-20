IMD issues heatwave alert for Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana: What you must do to stay safe

Temperatures are likely to soar above 40 degrees Celsius in the Chandigarh region (File photo).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued a heatwave alert for Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab for the next three days. The department has sounded a yellow alert, stating that there will be a gradual rise of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius until April 23. A heatwave is considered to occur when the actual maximum temperature crosses 45 degrees Celsius.

According to a senior weather official, temperatures are likely to soar above 40 degrees Celsius. Bathinda in Punjab reached 41.3 degrees Celsius Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Department of the UT administration has issued an advisory to residents in view of the IMD alert.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh reached 39.3 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees above normal. In Haryana, temperatures in Rohtak were the highest at 42.3 degrees Celsius.