IMD issues heatwave alert for Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana: What you must do to stay safe

The IMD has predicted a gradual rise in temperatures of up to 5 degrees by April 23. With Bathinda in Punjab already crossing 41 degrees Celsius, residents are urged to prepare for extreme heat.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 03:01 PM IST
IMD heatwaveTemperatures are likely to soar above 40 degrees Celsius in the Chandigarh region (File photo).
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued a heatwave alert for Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab for the next three days. The department has sounded a yellow alert, stating that there will be a gradual rise of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius until April 23. A heatwave is considered to occur when the actual maximum temperature crosses 45 degrees Celsius.

According to a senior weather official, temperatures are likely to soar above 40 degrees Celsius. Bathinda in Punjab reached 41.3 degrees Celsius Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Department of the UT administration has issued an advisory to residents in view of the IMD alert.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh reached 39.3 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees above normal. In Haryana, temperatures in Rohtak were the highest at 42.3 degrees Celsius.

The Chandigarh Health Department issued the following advisory immediately:

Dos

Stay hydrated:
Drink sufficient water at frequent intervals, even if you are not thirsty.
Carry drinking water when travelling.
Prefer drinks such as water, lemon water (Nimbu Pani), Lassi, Chaach, Jaljeera, Aam Panna, coconut water, or other locally available natural drinks.
Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, oranges, and lettuce.

Stay covered:
Avoid direct exposure to the sun.
Stay indoors in well-ventilated and cool places.
Wear thin, loose, cotton garments, preferably light-colored.
Cover your head: use an umbrella, hat, etc.
Wear shoes or chappals while going out in the sun.
Keep windows and curtains of your home closed during the day and open them at night.

Check regularly on the vulnerable who are at greater risk:
Infants and young children
Pregnant women
People working outdoors
People with mental illness
People who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure
Elderly or sick people living alone

Don’ts

Avoid going out in the sun unless necessary.
Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon.
Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amounts of sugar, as these lead to the loss of more body fluids or may cause stomach cramps.
Do not eat stale food.
Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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