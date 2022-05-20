ImChandigarh: Now you can register pet dogs through app

In a move to keep a record of pet dogs in the city, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has made it possible for owners to register their dogs online through the ImChandigarh app.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that the step has been taken to make pet registration seamless for pet owners.

The Commissioner appealed to dog owners to vaccinate their pets for rabies as well. Dogs can be protected by getting them vaccinated for rabies by a certified veterinary practitioner and maintaining the vaccination record is a must, she said.

Mitra said that the token issued by the registration authority must be affixed on the neck collar of pet dogs as stray pet dogs will be impounded by the MCC.

“Littering/defecation at public places is not allowed; the owner will be liable to get it cleaned. Besides this, breeding and trading of dogs for commercial purposes within the area of MCC is strictly prohibited and violators will be penalised,” the commissioner said.