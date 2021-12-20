I’m a born Congressman, not joined party to become CM: Rana Gurjeet attacks Sidhu

Senior Congress leader Rana Gurjeet Singh lashed out at Punjab Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu for trying to create divisions within the party and questioning the loyalty of the true and traditional Congressmen. “Beware and mind your language Mr Sidhu while talking about a true Congressman,” Rana told Sidhu, while asserting, “you are just like a mercenary having joined the party just with the sole purpose of becoming the Chief Minister, while I have been in the party right from my birth”.

Rana, while responding to Sidhu’s remarks about him made at Sultanpur Lodhi on Saturday that it was an end of the road for him (Rana), said, “unlike Sidhu I am a born Congressman and have not joined the party for the sole purpose to become Chief Minister (like a trader)”.

He said that Sidhu was just a political mercenary bereft of any principles or ideology. “It is an irony that someone who is basically a political party hopper and has not even spent five years in the party, is preaching and pontificating to people like us who have spent an entire lifetime in the service of the party,” he said.

He added, “Keeping in mind Sidhu’s unstable and eccentric behaviour, nobody is sure about you whether you will stay in Congress till Vidhan Sabha elections or run off from the battle of ballot well before. But sooner you leave better it will be for the party as you have divided and damaged the party from within as if you were pursuing some hidden agenda of your ‘real’ political masters who are still pulling your strings,” Rana added.