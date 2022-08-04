scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Illustrated book on oral health for children released at PGI

The book is in a graphic story format and attempts to make children understand the basic principles of oral diseases and oral health maintenance in a non-didactic manner.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 4, 2022 11:54:51 pm
Director, PGI, Professor Vivek Lal, officially released the book on Thursday and highlighted that Early Childhood Caries was one of the most prevalent chronic conditions, with at least one in every three child less than six years in age being affected by it to some extent.(representational: pixabay)

Professor of the Pediatric Dentistry Unit, Oral Health Science Center, PGI, Dr Aditi Kapur, has written an innovative child motivation booklet for children, with the aim to encourage them to develop healthy oral habits from initial years.

The book is in a graphic story format and attempts to make children understand the basic principles of oral diseases and oral health maintenance in a non-didactic manner.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Director, PGI, Professor Vivek Lal, officially released the book on Thursday and highlighted that Early Childhood Caries was one of the most prevalent chronic conditions, with at least one in every three child less than six years in age being affected by it to some extent. Oral diseases are largely preventable and thus understanding this concept from the initial years would be largely beneficial, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star feesPremium
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Prof Krishan Gauba, Head, Oral Health Sciences Center, PGI, stated that the book was needed in pediatric dentistry literature and will be of great use to parents, teachers, and professionals.

More from Chandigarh
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Professor Kapur said that the book is an attempt to directly reach out to the young children and she hopes it shall make a difference in fighting the battle against Early Childhood Caries.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 11:53:58 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, raise issues

3

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

4

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

5

Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Featured Stories

Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir and India’s Gurdeep celebrate CWG podium finish with Moosewala songs

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir and India’s Gurdeep celebrate CWG podium finish with Moosewala songs

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul
Mumbai

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’

Premium
Russia sentences US basketball star to 9 yrs in jail

Russia sentences US basketball star to 9 yrs in jail

Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie

Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
From The NYT

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement