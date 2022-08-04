Illustrated book on oral health for children released at PGI

Professor of the Pediatric Dentistry Unit, Oral Health Science Center, PGI, Dr Aditi Kapur, has written an innovative child motivation booklet for children, with the aim to encourage them to develop healthy oral habits from initial years.

The book is in a graphic story format and attempts to make children understand the basic principles of oral diseases and oral health maintenance in a non-didactic manner.

Director, PGI, Professor Vivek Lal, officially released the book on Thursday and highlighted that Early Childhood Caries was one of the most prevalent chronic conditions, with at least one in every three child less than six years in age being affected by it to some extent. Oral diseases are largely preventable and thus understanding this concept from the initial years would be largely beneficial, he said.

Prof Krishan Gauba, Head, Oral Health Sciences Center, PGI, stated that the book was needed in pediatric dentistry literature and will be of great use to parents, teachers, and professionals.

Professor Kapur said that the book is an attempt to directly reach out to the young children and she hopes it shall make a difference in fighting the battle against Early Childhood Caries.