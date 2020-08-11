Illicit liquor racket: HC to take up plea seeking CBI probe as PIL

Hearing the petition, filed by Taresem Jodhan of Ludhiana and Hargopal Singh of Nawanshahr, the bench of Justice Alka Sarin on Monday referred the matter to Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha.

A civil writ petition filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the FIRs related to sale and trade of illicit liquor in Punjab, has been referred to the bench of Chief Justice to be treated as PIL.

Hearing the petition, filed by Taresem Jodhan of Ludhiana and Hargopal Singh of Nawanshahr, the bench of Justice Alka Sarin on Monday referred the matter to Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha.

The petitioners, through their counsels, have sought directions to the Punjab government and the its officials, to hand over the investigation of the five FIRs registered in different police stations of Punjab, relating to manufacture, sale, and trade of illicit liquor of different brands at inter-state level to the CBI, to complete the investigation in time bound manner under the supervision of the HC.

Jodhan is a former MLA from Killa Raipur constituency (CPM) and Hargopal Singh has been former MLA from Balachaur as a BSP candidate.

The petitioners have submitted that now when so many persons have died due to consumption of spurious liquor, and FIRs have been registered at Batala, and Taran Taran, Amritsar, the DGP should be directed to place on record all FIRs in the court, to bring in light the true facts.

“In some FIRs, the liquor was being manufactured at large scale in factories in premises of private persons. Costly machinery…was recovered. For all these things, heavy finances are required. Heavy paraphernalia is required for marketing the same… All these things could not be done without the connivance/involvement of bigwigs like senior politicians, bureaucrats…,” said the petition.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd