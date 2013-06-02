Illicit affair: Sehajdhari Sikh Fed chief assaulted

High drama was witnessed at the Press Club here on Saturday afternoon,where Sehajdhari Sikh Federations national president Dr Paramjit Singh Ranu was thrashed by members of the Mohali-based Kajla family who earlier at the press meet blamed him for having an illicit relationship with their daughter-in-law.

The Kajla family held a press meet where they blamed the city-based Dr PS Ranu of having an illicit relationship with a member of their family. The press meet took a violent turn when Dr PS Ranu reached the spot with the woman to counter the allegations.

The moment the two parties confronted each other,the situation went out of control. The Kajla family members brutally thrashed the doctor,who suffered from a shoulder fracture and a broken jaw. The woman was also manhandled by her in-laws in full public view.

The woman rejected all the allegations and alleged that she was being tortured mentally and physically by her in-laws. They had made my life hell and used to treat me like an animal. The only reason for my survival was my five-year-old son, she said.

Dr PS Ranu is like my elder brother and I shared all my problems with him as I have no family support. My in-laws pressurised me to sign the papers which stated that I had illicit relations with him, she said.

Dr Ranu,who was bleeding said,I am a doctor and it is my job to help my patients. She was depressed and had tried to kill herself and I only want the girls life to be sorted,as she is like my little sister.

