Illegalities in bus route permits: Punjab transport dept starts issuing notices again, 110 firms under scanner

More than a year after a division bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court paved the way for resumption of an exercise to crackdown on illegalities in private bus route permits in the state, Punjab Transport Department has started issuing notices to private bus companies who got more than permissible extensions in the original route permit.

The exercise was started earlier this month and according to State Transport Commissioner Dilraj Singh, 110 private bus companies have already been issued notices and hearings are on.

Singh said exercise was on and so far notices have been issued against “less than one-third” of such violations in total.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, a single extension of 24 km is permitted in the original route permit. The provision was flouted with impunity and scores of private bus operators managed to get extensions, thus grossly tweaking the original route permit.

Among the bus operators likely to be affected are the buses owned by companies in which members of Badal family have large stakes. As per the companies shortlisted by the Transport Department when it started the exercise last year, companies linked to Badals — Orbit Aviation Private Limited, Dabwali Transport Company Private Limited and Taj Travels Private Limited — had sizeable number of route permits with extensions beyond the permissible limit.

Punjab Transport Department had last year started issuing notices for illegal extensions, diversions and curtailment of routes and increase or decrease in trips as it introduced new transport policy last year.

Back in 2012, after a private bus company approached court against a proviso in 2011 transport scheme notified by the State government , the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the cancellation of all route extensions to private bus operators, over the single 24 km extension permitted under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

The court struck down a provision in the Transport Scheme (policy) notified in December 2011 which had empowered extension of operation of existing permits to an unlimited extent. The notices being issued now are in line with the court orders, said a Transport Department official.

The notices issued last year were challenged by Rajguru Transport, a bus company that received a notice from the Regional Transport Authority, Patiala on February 21 last year. It filed a civil writ petition saying the notice had “misinterpreted” the December 20, 2012 High Court direction to the government.

Counsel for the petitioner said the December 2012 High Court order only pertained to route extensions, and had “nothing to do with the increase or decrease in trips or curtailment of the trips”.

Following this, a single bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court had quashed the notices last year. However, a division bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court in July last year had stayed the quashing, paving the way for the Transport Department to issue notices again – in line with 2012 order focusing on route extensions – to overhaul the private bus route permits.

State Transport Commissioner Dilraj Singh said, “The notices being issued now only pertain to extensions beyond permissible limit.”