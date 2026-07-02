‘Illegal tree felling’: Tribunal impleads Solan civic body commissioner, landowners

The pollution board in its reply said the area and act of illegal felling doesn’t come under its purview. (Express Archive)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday impleaded the Municipal Corporation (Solan), its Commissioner and two private land owners as respondents relating to the alleged illegal tree felling in Solan. The Tribunal also took note of the reply of Solan Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Samir Raj, who has denied the allegations.

A bench comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel passed the order while hearing a suo motu petition.

The Tribunal took on record the replies filed by the DFO and the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) on June 27. The pollution board in its reply said the area and act of illegal felling doesn’t come under its purview.