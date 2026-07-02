‘Illegal tree felling’: Tribunal impleads Solan civic body commissioner, landowners

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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday impleaded the Municipal Corporation (Solan), its Commissioner and two private land owners as respondents relating to the alleged illegal tree felling in Solan. The Tribunal also took note of the reply of Solan Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Samir Raj, who has denied the allegations.
A bench comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel passed the order while hearing a suo motu petition.
The Tribunal took on record the replies filed by the DFO and the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) on June 27. The pollution board in its reply said the area and act of illegal felling doesn’t come under its purview.
In its reply, the DFO said permissions were granted by the civic body’s tree officer to Rajni Singla on March 15 and September 11, 2025, for felling trees. However, they were subject to conditions, including compensatory afforestation and maintenance of at least 30 trees for every tree felled.
The report also said Rajni Singla’s husband, Arun Singla, was fined Rs 20,000 for each of two trees which were illegally cut. Additionally, he was also directed to undertake compensatory plantation and maintain five trees for every illegally felled tree.
However, during the hearing, counsel appearing for the state informed the Tribunal that the mandated compensatory plantation had not been carried out so far.
Taking note of these submissions, the Tribunal observed that the presence of the civic body, through its Commissioner, along with Rajni Singla and Arun Singla, was necessary for the proper adjudication of the environmental issues involved. Accordingly, they were impleaded as respondents.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 1, 2026.
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