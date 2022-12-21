Illegal road in Sector 2 green belt a blatant violation of Chandigarh laws

Every Chandigarhian knows the green belts of the city are sacrosanct. But a road is being carved in the middle of a green belt in Sector 2, and the authorities seem to be clueless. The aim of this road — it is still kutcha — is to provide access to government bungalows directly from the V3 road.

On the V3 road abutting the Chandigarh Club, in Sector 2 is a huge rectangular area, a green belt. Behind this public space is a service road for access to the huge government bungalows. The kutcha road is coming up in the middle of this green belt.

Soon after Le Corbusier, the icon of European Architectural Modernism, was commissioned to build Chandigarh in 1950, the Capital of Punjab Act and Building Rules, 1952, were enacted to develop and regulate the creation of the new city under the auspices of a “Zoning Plan.” The road is a clear violation of the zoning plan of Sector 2 dated March 6, 1953.

The zoning plan defined the layout of every sector, showing the streets, boundaries of plots, open spaces, protected trees, building lines, permissible heights, and site coverage etc. It was Chandigarh’s edict.

All those who breathe fresh air in the green Chandigarh zealously guard its green open spaces. Any invasion, encroachment, or construction on these greens is sacrilege. In 1960, the Defence Ministry planned a military cantonment on 2000 acres north of Sukhna Lake. Corbusier wrote to Nehru saying he could not “permit this decision which would ruin the town planning principles of Chandigarh.” Nehru directed Punjab Chief Minister Partap Singh Kairon not to “overrule Corbusier” as “his opinion is of value.”

Zoning plans of every sector are preserved in UT Administrator’s office. Fifty-eight years ago, in the Daya Swarup Nehra case, the High Court had ruled that the administrator has no absolute power to convert an “open space”. The court held, “in the present case when the zoning plan had admittedly not been varied, it is not easy to hold that the Chief Administrator can ignore it on the assumption that he is entitled to vary it whenever and howsoever he chooses.”

Let us not destroy our greens. Violating one green space will open the floodgates for other violations. Quoting this precedent, the high and mighty will gobble up the greens.

Do we start a massacre. Residents of Chandigarh must decide. Bastille cannot be stormed. Greens cannot die.

(The author is an advocate and a resident of Chandigarh)