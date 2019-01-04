‘Illegal’ reallotment of plot to AJL: Motilal Vora, Bhupinder Singh Hooda get bail

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora and Haryana’s former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda were Thursday granted bail by a CBI court in Panchkula in an ongoing trial pertaining to an alleged illegal reallotment of a plot to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) in the city.

Advertising

The reallotment of the plot was made in favour of the AJL, publisher of National Herald newspaper in Sector 6 of Panchkula, allegedly in violation of the prescribed rules and regulations under the Haryana Urban Development Authority Act in 2005 when Hooda was the Chief Minister of Haryana.

CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh granted them bail after they furnished a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh, each. The case will next come up for hearing on February 6.

In the ongoing trial, the scrutiny of the chargesheet has been completed. On December 1 last year, the CBI had filed the chargesheet in this case. Both Hooda and Vora were also given copies of the chargesheet Thursday.

Advertising

According to the CBI’s chargesheet filed under sections 120B and 420 of Indian Penal Code and the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, the institutional plot in Panchkula was illegally reallotted to the AJL in 2005 at it’s original allotted price plus interest.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, has accused Hooda, the then Chief Minister-cum-Chairman, Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), of reallotting the prime plot to the AJL by abusing his official position and against the legal opinion of concerned senior officers.

The CBI has even said that Hooda acted against the advice of the then Legal Remembrancer and went ahead. The plot was originally allotted to the AJL in 1982 on which no construction took place for 10 years. This led to cancellation of the allotment and HUDA resumed the plot’s possession. The AJL went in appeals against HUDA’s decision, first to HUDA administrator and subsequently to town and country planning commissioner. Both the appeals were dismissed.

However, when Hooda became Chief Minister of Haryana, Vora moved another application to Hooda, acting on which the former re-allotted it to the AJL on August 28, 2005.

CBI has mentioned that re-allotment of the plot to AJL had caused loss to exchequer and wrongful enrichment to the AJL. After the BJP came to power in Haryana, the state Vigilance Bureau registered a case against Hooda and the AJL on charges of cheating, corruption and criminal conspiracy. The CBI took over the case last year after the Haryana government sent a reference citing possible involvement of persons in “high places” and the company having its offices in a number of states that were beyond the jurisdiction of the state Vigilance Bureau.