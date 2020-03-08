Chandigarh Illegal PG menace: GMADA asks owners to register till March 20

GMADA also directed the owners who have flats in Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 to submit copies of the rent agreements with it. (File) GMADA also directed the owners who have flats in Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 to submit copies of the rent agreements with it. (File)

IN THE wake of a fire incident that claimed three lives in Chandigarh last month, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) finally woke up to the illegal paying guest house menace in the city. The authority has asked the people running PG facilities to register till March 20 or face action.

GMADA, in an important decision, also asked the owners of flats in Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 to submit copies of their rent agreements with GMADA. The decision was taken after the residents in Purab Premium Apartments had complained of security issues due to the tenants.

The GMADA officials said that they received complaints regarding violations that many people were running unauthorised PGs in the city without informing GMADA.

“We have been asking the owners to register with GMADA. We received the complaints and gave time to the owners till March 20 to get registered, else we shall take action under relevant provisions of Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act,” a GMADA officer said.

The GMADA’s decision, however, failed to convince the people who were fighting against the illegal PG menace in the city. Pavitter Pal Singh Virdi said that it was not a new thing that GMADA asked the owners to get registered but in actual fact, it is an eyewash and nobody cares for the orders.

“What is the use of the orders? Till now GMADA could not check the registered PGs whether the fire safety arrangements are adequate there or not. It shows the seriousness of the district administration and GMADA,” Virdi said.

“Earlier, we did not take the rent agreements but after many complaints regarding the security issues, we decided to get copies,” the officer added.

Purab Premium Apartments which is located on the outskirts of the city came into the news last year after two Punjabi singers Elly Mangat and

Randhawa brothers had a clash. Later, the security guards of the locality alleged misbehavior by the Randhawa brothers as well.

