Illegal mining: Rs 3.97crore recovered as fine

In the past four years, SAS Nagar mining department got 21 FIRs registered and recovered Rs 3.97 crore as fine. Mining department officials said that action will be taken against the violators in the coming days.

Executive engineer Rajinder Ghai said that they have recovered Rs 27.50 lakh as penalty from vehicles involved in transporting the sand and gravel illegally. Additionally, Rs 3.70 crore in fines was recovered from the material, which was illegally transported into the state, Ghai said.

He said that they have recovered nine tipper trucks, four tractor-trailers, three poke lanes and a JCBs. He said that three check posts were set up on the borders to keep an eye on illegal mining.