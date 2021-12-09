Rs 25,000 reward if illegal mining is reported with proof: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Amid heightened political attention on the issue of illegal sand mining, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Thursday directed the deputy commissioners to keep strict vigil at the mining sites and declare reward of Rs 25,000 if a proof is provided about any violation of the norms.

Presiding over a meeting with the DCs and the SSPs, the CM further said that the distance rates from each mining site to the final destination point would be decided by the respective DC.

Further, the CM also directed to ensure that if any village panchayat wants sand, then they should be provided the same free of cost from the mining sites. No charges should be levied from the trolleys carrying sand and only trucks should be charged the rate of Rs 5.50 per cubic feet, said Channi.

The CM also emphasized on increasing the number of sand mining sites and start those which were earlier closed down. He appreciated the efforts being made by the districts of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali and Ropar in this regard.

The CM said that no political interference in this respect would be tolerated as he is determined to crack down on the culprits indulging in illegal sand mining.