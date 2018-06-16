Illegal mining: Derabassi Block Level Officer shifted to Patiala

Derabassi block was in the news when local officers failed to stop illegal mining in the area. (Representational Image) Derabassi block was in the news when local officers failed to stop illegal mining in the area. (Representational Image)

Derabassi Block Level Officer (BLO) Baljeet Singh, who was responsible for keeping tabs on mining in the area, has been transferred to Patiala. Baljeet was among the five BLOs transferred by the industries department. Harvinder Singh has been appointed the new BLO of Derabassi block in Mohali district, said officials.

The five BLOs were transferred on June 11. The order, number 1392B, was issued on the instructions of DPS Kharwanda, Director of the Department of Industries and Commerce. The three others transferred were Paramjeet Singh from Malerkotla to Dehlon in Ludhiana, Rakesh Pathak from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib to Block Ludhiana 1 and Jaswinder Pal Singh Chawla from Pathankot to Jalalabad.

Derabassi block was in the news when local officers failed to stop illegal mining in the area. Baljeet faced the ire of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) last month when it questioned him regarding some mining sites where measurement was not done according to rules. He was again in the news after he lodged a complaint against District Mining Officer Simarpreet Kaur Dhillon.

An inquiry is under way against Dhillon in the case by the Derabassi Subdivisional Magistrate. Dhillon also lodged complaints against Baljeet, accusing him of conniving with illegal miners. “There were complaints of illegal mining in the Derabassi area. Since a VB inquiry is under way on the orders of the Chief Minister, we cannot comment. Baljeet Singh was shifted to Patiala and all the BLOs were asked to join duty immediately,” said an officer requesting anonymity. The mining department hit the headlines when the officers lodged complaints against each other. Dhillon even lodged a complaint against General Manager (Industries) Tehal Singh Sekhon for harassing her at the workplace.

