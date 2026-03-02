Illegal mining along Chaki River in Kangra show cause notices issued

Show cause notices issued to 7 stone crushers: HPSPCB to NGT

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaMar 2, 2026 09:19 PM IST
Stone crushers illegal mining(Credits: Pexels)
Show cause notices were issued to seven stone crushers under Indora and Nurpur subdivisions in Kangra district for violating the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The seven stone crushers are: Shivam Stone Crusher and SCS Stone Crusher, both at Barikhad village, Mankotia Stone Crusher at Tipri village, and Bhandral Stone Crusher at Gagwal village — all under Indora subdivision; and Shri Ram Stone Crusher, Shiva Stone Crusher and Nandi Stone Crusher at Kandwal village under Nurpur subdivision.

In its reply filed before the Tribunal on February 27, HPSPCB stated that show cause notices were issued on February 17 as repeated inspections of the seven stone crushers found “various shortcomings and violations” of the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per show cause notices, “Inspections revealed violations of the provisions under Sections 21, 22, 23, 25, 26 etc., (whichever is applicable) liable for penalty under Sections 37, 38, 39 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Sections 20, 24, 25 of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, rendering you liable for penalty under Sections 41, 43, 44, 45A of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, (as amended in 2024), which shall not be less than Rs 10,000, but which may extend to Rs 15 lakh for each such contravention/non-compliance. The units shall also be liable to pay an additional penalty of Rs 10,000 every day if such contravention or non-compliance continues.”

Also Read | Illegal mining row in Himachal: FIR against stone crusher owned by BJP MLA Ashish Sharma

The NGT was hearing an original application registered as a letter petition in the case K Sajeev Dogra versus The State of Himachal Pradesh and others in connection with illegal mining activities along the Chaki river in Kangra district. The petition has been filed against the State of Himachal Pradesh through its Principal Secretary (Environment, Forest and Climate Change), the Director of Mining and Geology, the District Magistrate of Kangra, and the HPSPCB, among others.

On February 19, the Tribunal was informed that an Environmental Compensation (EC) of Rs 6.30 lakh was slapped on two stone crushers, including Shivam Stone Crusher Barikhad and Diamond Enterprises Stone Crusher Barikhad, for the environmental violations involving illegal mining in the Chaki river in Kangra district.

