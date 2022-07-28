scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Illegal mining: 500 FIRs registered, 589 booked, Punjab govt informs High Court

During the resumed hearing Monday, counsel for petitioners submitted that in spite of the orders being passed by the high court, illegal mining well beyond the prescribed limits is continuing unabated in river-beds.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 28, 2022 4:20:05 am
The record of FIRs was submitted by the Assistant Advocate General before a division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli. The HC on previous date on April 5, had asked the Punjab government to file an affidavit indicating the steps taken by them to prevent/prohibit illegal mining in the area in question.

The Punjab government Wednesday informed the high court that it has registered more than 500 FIRs in cases pertaining to illegal mining and booked 589 persons in the past about one decade. The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation petition filed by one Gurbir Singh Pannu in 2012 over illegal mining in Punjab.

“Especially in the areas of Pathankot and Gurdaspur, adjacent to the border of Pakistan, and right across the river Ravi, the illegal mining has resulted in creation of gorges and ditches which seriously jeopardize the security of the country and in fact has practically become an entry point for infiltrators and terrorists…illegal mining through JCB machines and several heavy duty extraction machines is continuing in river-beds unabated, even during the rainy season and that this is illegal in as much as the necessary royalty is also not being deposited,” argued the counsel for the petitioners.

The HC was further informed that the mining is undertaken through heavy machinery and in a mechanized mode and transportation is also taking place on heavy vehicles having loading capacity of more than 30 tonnes.

The Assistant Advocate General appearing for the Punjab submitted that the authorities are taking several measures to prohibit such illegal mining. He added that over 500 FIRs have been registered so far and 589 accused persons have been booked.

He submitted that the authorities are in the process of strengthening the regulatory mechanism and proposing to constitute Special Investigation Team at district level.

Upon being specifically asked by the HC, if the illegal mining in river beds, which is resulting in serious environmental damage, and posing a serious threat to the national security, has been stopped or not, the counsel expressed his inability to make a clear statement in this regard and preyed for time to file an affidavit.

The HC ordered, “In such circumstances, the State is granted time to file an affidavit of the higher authority concerned preferably the Chief Secretary in response to the issues raised in this petition and regarding cessation and stopping of all illegal mining in river beds and particularly through mechanized mode.”

