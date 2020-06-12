Punjab: ED to probe illegal liquor trade, seeks details of recent FIRs

There were several reports that illegal liquor was being openly distributed in the state particularly in villages where home delivery was being made during lockdown. There were several reports that illegal liquor was being openly distributed in the state particularly in villages where home delivery was being made during lockdown.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, Jalandhar, has begun probing the illicit liquor trade which was busted recently in the state and nearly 11 FIRs lodged at various police stations.

The move comes even as Punjab government has formed an SIT to probe the cases, and also a 5-member excise reforms group. The group is to submit its recommendations on destroying illicit liquor trade causing revenue loss to the state exchequer with the alleged complicity of the excise department officials.

The ED office has sought details of all these FIRs from the concerned police stations in writing by sending letters to the police head of the respective districts.

A senior officer in ED, while confirming this, said: “After getting details mentioned in these FIRs, which are carrying the details about the various accused, their probe will begin in detail so that the real culprits behind this nexus could be exposed”.

A senior police officer in one such district where an FIR was registered admitted that they had received a letter from the ED seeking the details of the FIR filed in the illicit liquor trade in their district and soon they will send the details to the ED.

Sources in the ED they will also look into involvement of aides of politicians in the case.

An illegal distillery-cum-illegal liquor bottling plant was busted in Patiala district recently. Also, a cache of illegal liquor was seized in the Patiala district.

There were several reports that illegal liquor was being openly distributed in the state particularly in villages where home delivery was being made during lockdown. Even opposition was demanding CBI probe in this illegal business.

