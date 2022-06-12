Illegal hoardings: MC takes action against violators

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Saturday served notices and imposed penalties worth Rs 1.8 crore on violators for putting up illegal hoardings.

Cracking down on illegal hoardings violating the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order (CACO) 1954, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra ordered officers to take strict action against violations throughout. She asked for regular inspections to be carried out in city markets to remove illegal hoardings.

Following the orders, the enforcement wing of the MC removed illegal boards/banners from various sectors which were displayed contrary to provisions of CACO. Notices have been served to the five violators amounting to penalties of around Rs 1.8 crore.

The violators include Best Ever, Sector 22-D, Kashwi Tution, Madam Maya & DK Goyal, Connect, PORTER, Bansal classes, EDVX Trum (all Sector 34), Appetizer Food Point, Sanjay Dhaba, Daily Dose, Batra Corner, Anamika Boutique, Shiv Food, Booth No 88, Spy Singh, Hair Dresser, My Insurance Point, Shine and Glowand PC laptop repair (all Sector 27).

The Commissioner said that proper awareness meetings were organised with all the stakeholders in April, 2022 regarding implementation of the order. The order was implemented keeping road safety and city aesthetics in mind.

According to the CACO, 1954, prior permission of the MCC is required to display an advertisement in public in any manner. Recently, the enforcement wing had also announced an intensive drive to remove posters, banners and illegal hoardings or advertisements installed at public places and busy markets in areas falling under the civic body.

The latest drive by the civic authorities will also take action against self signages that violate the rules. As per the CACO, 1954, self signages that exceed 1.5 square meters of a shop need prior consent by the civic body.