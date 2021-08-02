Illegal fruit vendors, stray cattle: New traffic bottlenecks on Kharar highway

Fruit vendors on the highway near Desumajra at Kharar, Mohali, on Sunday, (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

The stray cattle and illegal fruit vendors have become a menace for commuters on Kharar highway. The vendors have encroached upon the area along the flyover making life miserable for the people going to Kharar or Chandigarh.

Desumajra village and Balongi have become two vulnerable points on the flyover where maximum cases of accident have been reported. On Friday, Kharar resident Abhishek had been hit by stray cattle while he was coming towards Kharar from Balongi side.

“I was coming to Kharar when stray cattle hit me. My Scooty was totally damaged. I barely managed to escape. The stray cow had hit me while I was taking the turn towards Kharar from Balongi,” Abhishek told The Indian Express.

Amit Kumar, a Sunny Enclave resident, said that the illegal fruit vendors had become a menace and they create traffic chaos.

“At Desumajra point, you cannot go without a traffic jam. It is the same situation as it used to be three years ago,” Amit said. “What has changed?”

He added that the district traffic police and the Municipal Council must think about it and take immediate action against illegal encroachments.

SP (Traffic and Security) Gurjot Kaler said that they had been working on the issue and taking strict action against the violators. “If there are encroachments, we shall take action against them. There is an issue and we are looking into it,” he said.