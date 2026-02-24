Illegal constructions in green zone: GMADA carries out demolition drive

GMADA demolished roof slabs on approximately 40 under-construction buildings and indicated another drive is likely next week. (Source: Express Archives)

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Tuesday carried out a large-scale demolition drive in Jhampur village, targeting illegal constructions coming up in the designated green zone under the Master Plan.

Acting against clear violations of planning norms, the GMADA deployed bulldozers to dismantle structures being raised without approval. Several under-construction buildings had their roof slabs demolished to immediately halt further unauthorised activity.

Providing details of the operation, GMADA SDO Harpreet Singh said that nearly 40 under-construction buildings were found illegally coming up in the green zone area identified under the Master Plan. “Around 40 unauthorised structures were detected in the notified green zone. The roof slabs of these buildings have been demolished to prevent further illegal construction,” he stated.