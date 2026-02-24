Illegal constructions in green zone: GMADA carries out demolition drive

Several under-construction buildings had their roof slabs demolished to immediately halt further unauthorised activity.

Written by: Jasbir Malhi
2 min readMohaliUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 08:01 PM IST
demolitionGMADA demolished roof slabs on approximately 40 under-construction buildings and indicated another drive is likely next week. (Source: Express Archives)
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Tuesday carried out a large-scale demolition drive in Jhampur village, targeting illegal constructions coming up in the designated green zone under the Master Plan.

Acting against clear violations of planning norms, the GMADA deployed bulldozers to dismantle structures being raised without approval. Several under-construction buildings had their roof slabs demolished to immediately halt further unauthorised activity.

Providing details of the operation, GMADA SDO Harpreet Singh said that nearly 40 under-construction buildings were found illegally coming up in the green zone area identified under the Master Plan. “Around 40 unauthorised structures were detected in the notified green zone. The roof slabs of these buildings have been demolished to prevent further illegal construction,” he stated.

The enforcement team reached the site at approximately 11 am and the demolition drive continued till evening. To ensure law and order during the operation, personnel from Balongi police were deployed at the spot. The entire exercise was carried out peacefully under police supervision, with no untoward incidents reported.

Officials made it clear that violations of the Master Plan would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Illegal construction will not be allowed at any cost. Strict action will continue against those raising structures without approval or in violation of regulations, authorities emphasised.

The GMADA has also indicated that another enforcement drive is likely to be conducted in the area next week to take action against remaining illegal structures.

