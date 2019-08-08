Illegal constructions demolished in Chandigarh Sec 45, residents to approach MP against CHB move

The Chandigarh Housing Board on Wednesday, demolished the additional construction done by residents of the housing board dwelling units in Sector 45.

Structures were razed in as many as 14 such houses by the enforcement squad. According to the board these were fresh constructions. “Allottees did not stop the fresh constructions even on issuance of challan and Notice-cum-Demolition orders,” said the board. The team has identified 35 such cases, in different sectors, where fresh violations will be demolished.

“All were given three-day time to remove the violations failing which the CHB will demolish the additional construction. In case of demolition by the CHB, the demolition will be on the risk and cost of the allottee and cost of the demolition will be recovered from him,” said a Board release.

However, residents complained that they were not given enough time to regularise the violation. Rajat Malhotra, Chairman of the Chandigarh Housing Board Residents Federation said that they are waiting for Kirron Kher to return from the Parliament to submit a Memorandum to her. “All these were ongoing constructions. We will be putting forth our concern to the MP once she comes,” said Malhotra.

These units that were razed were two rooms houses and construction was being done over and above the approved policy.

As per the procedure decided by the CHB, in case the occupants do not stop the ongoing un-authorised constructions, they will be demolished the very next day. However, if the ongoing un-authorised construction is stopped, the allottee or occupant will be given three days’ time to remove the violations. “On the expiry of the prescribed period of three days, the enforcement officer will make a fresh inspection, and in case of non-removal of the violations, a demolition programme, at the risk and cost of the allottee/occupant, will be scheduled,” added the release.

The housing board also clarified that “though required precautions are taken during the demolition, there is possibility that adjoining structures may get damaged and the alloteee will be responsible for such extra damage to own or adjoining units”.

Board officials stated that in certain cases, allottees stopped the ongoing further construction.

The housing board has also set up a special counter no 4 at ‘C’ Block of the CHB office. The board has also released a phone number (6284646446) where people can file complaints through WhatsApp or telephone calls about fresh un-authorised constructions. Identity of the complainant will not be revealed, they said.

The board is carrying out daily inspections in all the sectors to identify fresh violations.