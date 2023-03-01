Illegal construction delayed rescue work, says fire officer

An illegal construction in the backyard of a showroom delayed the first responders who arrived at the scene of a fire that broke out in the basement of a showroom in Sector 26, a senior fire department officer said on Tuesday.

A major fire had broken out in the basement of a Sector 26 showroom on Monday afternoon. No casualty was

reported but the material and goods in the basement were gutted.

The fire department officer, requesting anonymity, said, “A nightclub is being operated in the backyard of the showroom. The entry to the nightclub is from the rear side of the showroom. The backyard, which should not be covered as per norms, was found covered with fiber sheets and other stuff. Initially, our plan was to douse the flames in the basement by entering it from the backyard. But we had to abandon that approach due to the presence of the nightclub. If we entered the nightclub and accessed the basement after breaking a temporary wall, there were chances that the flames and smoke would have permeated into the nightclub as well. This would have increased our work and the risk.”

Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Jagtar Singh, who supervised the rescue work, confirmed. “Yes, we first tried to control the fire by entering from the backyard of the showroom. But it was not possible due to a club situated in the rear side. It is not our work to check whether the construction was legal or illegal.”

An occupant of the adjoining showroom told The Indian Express,”The basements of all the showrooms in this area are of standard size — 24 foot in width and 60 foot in length. The basement, where the fire broke out, was full of

inflammable photo frame material.”

The construction of nightclubs in the backyard of showrooms facing Madhya Marg in Sector 7, Sector 26 has been a a long-pending issue with the Building Branch of UT Estate Office. Repeated notices have been issued against the owners of such nightclubs, which are running on rent, as well as to owners of showrooms to remove illegal construction, but to no avail.