Illegal barriers collect ‘royalty’ from mining trucks, HC orders CBI probe

Punjab and Haryana High Court.(File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the alleged illegal collection of ‘royalty’ from mining trucks in Ropar.

A division bench of Justice Jaswant Singh and Justice Ashok Kumar Verma asked CBI to look into the matter after the court took on record the contents of a report submitted by the CJM, Ropar. The bench said that further steps as per law will be decided based on the outcome of the probe within two weeks.

On February 19, the HC had asked CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Ropar, to prepare a report on the matter after the Punjab government had told the court that there are no illegal checkpoints/barriers near the mining sites in Ropar, whereas the counsel for the petitioner had refuted the government submission.

The CJM’s report establishes the existence and operation of the illegal and unauthorised checkpoints, operated by private persons without any authority of law, at various locations.

The report, which was submitted with photos and videos of the nakas and collection being made, stated, “.illegal checkpoints are rampant and exist at afore noted locations whereby the trucks and tippers are being illegally intercepted/stopped for checking without any lawful authority.”

On the plea of a Punjab transporter Bachittar Singh, his lawyer Mansur Ali called for strict action in the matter against officials of Punjab government for their illegal stand before the court. The HC bench held, “.From the stand of the state and the aforementioned report, the factual position of the existence and operation of the illegal and unauthorised nakas varies. We have no reason to doubt the report filed by the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Rupnagar supported by photographs and videoclips through pendrive. In view of the findings in the report, we are inclined to initiate action against the officials concerned who have failed to discharge their obligations under the Provisions of the Mines and Mineral (Regulation and Development) Act, 1957 and failed to preserve the supremacy and rule of law.”

The HC bench then directed the CBI to probe the matter, and also directed it to take action based on outcome of such preliminary probe. The next date of hearing is September 8.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd