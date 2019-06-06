‘Illegal’ auction of antique furniture: Chandigarh activist writes to Home Minister Shah

Five items of Chandigarh’s antique furniture were auctioned for Rs 66.47 lakh. The five items included a book case which was auctioned for Rs 5.05 lakh, a bench that went for Rs 11.66 lakh, advocate arm chairs for Rs 21.77 lakh, a table for Rs 21.77 lakh and four chairs that went at a cost of Rs 6.22 lakh at the auction.

Member of Heritage Protection Cell of Chandigarh and city-based activist, Ajay Jagga, has written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a definite probe in the matter.

“Resolution 2004/34 of July 21 2004, Protection Against Trafficking in Cultural Property, notes that “organised criminal groups are involved in trafficking in stolen cultural property and that the international trade in looted, stolen or smuggled cultural property is estimated at several billion dollars per year.” Hence you are requested to look into the matter and seek a report on the Protection Against Trafficking in Cultural Property, specially of antique property belonging to Chandigarh’s heritage,so that the loopholes can be plugged and a suitable action be taken after ascertaining the facts and in view of the constitutional mandate,” the letter written by Jagga stated.

Jagga has given several intimations to UT Administration and the central government in advance ahead of several auctions in the past but to no avail.

Several auctions have taken place abroad in recent times. However, despite intimation in advance about these auctions, no action has been taken by UT Administration to put a stop to these auctions.

Around 2 years back, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) wrote to Punjab government to initiate action under conduct rules against their official N P S Randhawa, former museum director, for his alleged transactions with a businessman, who was accused of smuggling antique furniture from Chandigarh.

Punjab Local Bodies and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had also written to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asking him to dismiss the official. Sidhu said the vigilance department was with the chief minister and only he could order an inquiry into the case.

The minister even said that if nothing happens, he would get an FIR filed in the case, however, till date nothing has been done.