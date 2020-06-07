IIT-Ropar to install negative pressure chambers to contain spread of coronavirus

The institute’s Director Professor Sarit K Das said, “The negative pressure gradient room for Covid-19 patients is a development for which our faculty and students worked with the industry. I am happy that Ansys has supported this initiative.” The institute’s Director Professor Sarit K Das said, “The negative pressure gradient room for Covid-19 patients is a development for which our faculty and students worked with the industry. I am happy that Ansys has supported this initiative.”

IIT-Ropar, in association with a private software company, will install low-cost negative pressure chambers at government medical centers in Punjab’s Rupnagar district to isolate Covid-19 patients. Private firm Anys Software will fund the initiative under its CSR agreement with IIT-Ropar.

The low-cost negative pressure chambers will be developed under the guidance of Dr Dhiraj K Mahajan, an associate professor at IIT-Ropar’s Department of Mechanical Engineering.

The negative pressure rooms are specially designed isolation rooms in hospitals and medical centers, which ensure that the released airborne contaminants do not stay suspended in the air or leak outside and are instead scavenged through the ventilation system. It comprises a sealed plastic canopy, a removable door around the bed of the patient and an appropriately designed ventilation system to maintain negative pressure and efficiently remove the airborne contaminants with filtration.

