IIT-Ropar to get Rs 110 crore for setting up technological hub

The prime objective of this hub is to make agriculture a profitable industry with a highly optimised resource intake. The prime objective of this hub is to make agriculture a profitable industry with a highly optimised resource intake.

The Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, Saturday approved a sum of Rs 110 crore to set up a Technology Innovation Hub in the domain of Agriculture and Water at IIT-Ropar.

Agriculture & Water Technology Development Hub (AWaDH) will be set up to bring solutions for stubble management, water quality improvement, mapping of hazardous substances in water/soil and their treatment, and deployment of IoT based Cyber-Physical System (CPS) technologies in farming fields. The prime objective of this hub is to make agriculture a profitable industry with a highly optimised resource intake.

“In a world increasingly propelled by technology, CPS is an integrated system involving sensors, communication, actuators, interconnected computing networks and data analytics, which will help in developing solutions and technical support for scientific breakthroughs and innovations related to agricultural and water issues in the country. This novel mission by the Government of India will help the sectors by exposing them to cutting edge research,” said Professor Sarit K Das, Director IIT Ropar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.