IIT Ropar PhD student alleges assault, harassment by faculty

A first-year PhD student at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has levelled serious allegations of physical assault, harassment and intimidation against a faculty member. The institute, however, said the accused professor has been sent on leave and barred from entering the campus and laboratories pending an inquiry by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

In a social media post, the student described her ordeal, seeking immediate action. She alleged that the assistant professor punched her in the eye and assaulted her after she refused to comply with his demands.

The student further alleged that the professor wanted her to accompany him to Japan under the pretext of a research tour. She further claimed that she was threatened with expulsion from the PhD programme and subjected to sustained pressure.

The student also alleged that two cameras were installed in the laboratory without authorisation to “create false evidence” against her. She claimed she was denied entry to the lab and that her mobile phone containing crucial evidence went missing.

She further alleged that she and her family have been repeatedly called for ICC meetings, leading to significant financial strain, and questioned the handling of the case.

Responding to the allegations, IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja told The Indian Express, “The matter was brought to our notice on May 28, and immediate action was taken the same day”.

The director said given the seriousness of the issue, the faculty member was placed on leave to ensure he could not influence the proceedings in any way and to facilitate a fair and impartial inquiry.

Story continues below this ad

“He has also been barred from entering the campus and laboratories until the ICC inquiry is completed,” Ahuja added.

“The ICC meeting was convened on May 30 and the inquiry was initiated. As per rules, the committee is required to submit its report within three months after hearing all parties. Further action will be taken based on the findings.”

Dismissing allegations of delay in action, Ahuja said, “The incident was reported on the 28, and prompt action followed. It is difficult to understand how there could be any delay in such a timeline.”

The IIT Director Ahuja said that CCTV cameras are installed across the entire IIT Ropar campus as students often study and work round the clock at their convenience. “These cameras have been put in place from a security standpoint to ensure safety and prevent any damage to property,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

He added that the presence of cameras in laboratories is also intended for security purposes.“Labs house valuable equipment, so surveillance only serves as a safety measure and does not cause any harm,”Ahuja said.

Dean Prof. Kailash Jena told The Indian Express that from the day this incident came to light, the institute has been addressing the matter with “utmost seriousness”.

“An inquiry has already been initiated. This institute has a strong reputation, and we ensure that everyone whether faculty or student is treated equally. No one should assume that any wrongdoing will go unaddressed,” Jena further said.

“The inquiry is underway, and action will be taken based on whatever facts emerge during the investigation. We expect the matter to be resolved in the coming days,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Attempts were made to contact the professor to obtain his version of events, but he could not be reached.