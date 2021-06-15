IIT-Ropar develops low cost, power-free device for high flow CPAP therapy

It has been established that the use of existing CPAP machines, especially in the early stages of the Covid-19 infection, can reduce lung damage and allow patients to recover from the virus' inflammatory effects. ([24:46, 6/15/2021] Yashee Indian Express: (Picture for Representation/Wikimedia Commons)

It was a proud moment for Dr Khushboo Rakha, assistant professor of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at IIT-Ropar.

Rakha, along with her team at the ‘Advanced Materials and Design Lab’ of the institute developed ‘Jivan Vayu’ — the first of its kind in India, power-free, life-saving device for high-flow and low-cost Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Therapy — which they hope help in saving lives.

The device has been tested mechanically and developed at IIT-Ropar, and the team has collaborated with Suresh Chand, faculty in charge, Rapid Prototyping Lab, Siemens Centre of Excellence at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh for its 3D printing.

With Covid-19 spreading to villages and smaller towns, a steady power supply is emerging as a key concern for patients who are dependent on oxygen concentrators and ventilators. This is where Jivan Vayu, says Dr Rakha, will prove beneficial, helping in saving lives in low resource areas and during transit.

“We felt an urgent need to develop such a device after we saw a high number of Covid patients succumbing due to the lack of oxygen. We began work on ‘Jivan Vayu’ in March,” explained Dr Rakha.

The Covid-19 virus, in moderate to severe stages, affects the respiratory system requiring high flow oxygen administration and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the use of HFNO (High Flow Nasal Oxygen), NIPPV (Non-invasive Positive Pressure Ventilation) and CPAP/BiPAP (Continuous/Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) oxygen therapies.

It has been established that the use of existing CPAP machines, especially in the early stages of the Covid-19 infection, can reduce lung damage and allow patients to recover from the virus’ inflammatory effects. CPAP machines use mild air pressure to keep a patient’s airways open and prevent a collapse.

“But there was a common worry,” said Dr.Rakha, adding, “Doctors were concerned that if their CPAPs lose power at night, then their patients may suffocate in their sleep. Power failure poses more serious issues for patients with moderate to severe respiratory infections and the death of the patient can raise serious concerns regarding patient education in the use of CPAP devices, especially in the case of a power outage.

“This 3D printed, power-free device can deliver high flow oxygen (20 – 60 LPM) while maintaining a continuous positive pressure of up to 20 cm H2O, resulting in a low cost and accessible CPAP therapy. The device is designed to maintain a FiO2 (fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) is the concentration of oxygen in the gas mixture) of above 40 per cent with a PEEP (positive end-expiratory pressure) of 5-20cm H2O,” said Dr. Rakha.

Additionally, the device houses a viral filter at the air entrainment end with a viral efficacy of 99.99%.

The viral filter ensures that the entrained air do not bring in any pathogens from the environment. The design specifications have been modeled to optimise an accelerated flow of up to 60 LPM (from an oxygen cylinder), which has been designed and tested to be leak-proof.

During summer, the electricity demand increases, and the distribution system, which is already fragile gets overloaded, often leading to an interruption in power supply.

Rural India is likely the worst affected by these power cuts, with government data showing that nearly 39,000 health sub-centres in rural India were functioning without electricity supply.

‘Jivan Vayu’ can be used through a normal oxygen cylinder or main oxygen line, to provide an accelerated flow rate without electricity.

“The device is ready for medical testing and we have also given a device to the PGI. We are currently seeking industrial collaboration for the commercialization of this life-saving device at the earliest and I think it will cost about Rs 3,500,” sums up Dr Rakha.