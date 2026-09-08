After ‘reincarnation’ row, IIT Mandi faces anti-Dalit poster controversy

SFI Himachal Pradesh has condemned the incident at IIT Mandi and termed it an violation of Article 28 of Constitution of India.

Two months after a controversy over a ‘reincarnation’ conference hit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, the engineering institute is facing backlash over the alleged display of an anti-Dalit poster during Friday’s Janmashtami celebrations on the campus.

The institute on Tuesday said that it has decided to refer the matter to the police for a criminal investigation following the conclusion of its internal inquiry.

A nine-member fact-finding committee of the institute, which was constituted on Monday to probe the matter, has, meanwhile, seized the purported banner as evidence.

“We have found the purported poster and confiscated it as a piece of evidence. The preliminary probe suggests that the religious event on September 4 was not organised by any department of the institute. Students from different courses came up with the idea of organising the programme,” a member of the fact-finding committee told The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity.