After ‘reincarnation’ row, IIT Mandi faces anti-Dalit poster controversy

Two months after a controversy over a ‘reincarnation’ conference hit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, the engineering institute is facing backlash over the alleged display of an anti-Dalit poster during Friday’s Janmashtami celebrations on the campus.
The institute on Tuesday said that it has decided to refer the matter to the police for a criminal investigation following the conclusion of its internal inquiry.
A nine-member fact-finding committee of the institute, which was constituted on Monday to probe the matter, has, meanwhile, seized the purported banner as evidence.
“We have found the purported poster and confiscated it as a piece of evidence. The preliminary probe suggests that the religious event on September 4 was not organised by any department of the institute. Students from different courses came up with the idea of organising the programme,” a member of the fact-finding committee told The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity.
The committee, which includes six members of the institute’s reservation cell, however, is yet to identify the students behind the poster.
Speaking to The Indian Express, the registrar of the institute, Dr Kumar Sambhav Pandey, said the matter will be handed over to the police. “We have confiscated the purported poster as a piece of evidence. It establishes that the poster was showcased inside the campus. We have decided to forward this matter to the local police. We cannot disclose all the facts at this stage of the fact-finding probe,” Pandey said.
Asserting that the institute was against all kinds of discrimination, the registrar said, “One thing is clear: our institute and our Director, Laxmidhar Behera, are completely against casteism, linguicism, regionalism and any kind of discrimination on the basis of religion. At the time of the religious celebrations when the poster was displayed, Director Behera was not on the campus. He returned to the campus on Monday and constituted a probe committee.”
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Left students’ outfit demands govt action, threatens protest
The controversy erupted after a photograph and a short video showing the purported poster went viral on social media on Saturday, prompting outrage and criticism from several quarters and putting the institute’s administration under scrutiny.
The Left-backed Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has criticised the holding of the religious event on the campus, saying it violated Article 28 of the Constitution, which prohibits religious instruction in fully state-funded institutions.
“Organising such religious activities at an educational institution like an IIT amounts to the violation of Article 28 of the Constitution,” SFI’s state unit president Anil Thakur said.
SFI state Secretary Sunny Sekta said the student organisation has demanded action from the Himachal Pradesh government against those responsible for organising or permitting the programme and warned that if the government failed to take cognisance of the matter, they would mobilise students in Mandi and launch an agitation.
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The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi is one among the eighth newer second generation of IITs. Funded by the government, it became an IIT under the Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 2011, with the intention to expand the reach and to enhance the quality of technical education in the country.
Back-to-back row hits institute
This is, however, not the first time that the government institute has got embroiled in such a controversy.
In June this year, a row erupted after the Department of Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health Applications Centre (IKSMHA) at the IIT Mandi organised a conference on Shri Bhagavad Gita, ayurveda and reincarnation on the campus. A section of scientists and researchers from the institute and outside issued an open letter blaming the institute for forcing the students to attend such events.
The institute said that the conference was “wrongly interpreted” in a section of the media. “That conference was centred on the theme “Mind, Brain and Consciousness” and saw participation from people from across the world. A small session on reincarnation was also held as part of the conference, with three of the seven participants in that particular session coming from the University of Virginia. The controversy surrounding the event primarily arose from allegations that IIT Mandi had compelled its students to attend the conference. However, the institute has maintained that the allegation was unfounded and that the controversy has since been put to rest,” the institute’s registrar said.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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