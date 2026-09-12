Casteist poster row: No intention to hurt any community: IIT Mandi probe committee report

Says incident doesn’t attract provisions of SC/ST Act; recommends counselling and sensitising students concerned, rather than subjecting them to disciplinary proceedings

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaSep 12, 2026 09:18 PM IST
IIT MandiIIT Registrar Dr Kumar Sambhav Pandey told The Indian Express that the committee on Saturday submitted its report to Director Laxmikant Behera, who had on September 6 constituted the committee to probe the alleged poster incident. (Source: Facebook@IIT Mandi)
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A three-member inquiry committee, constituted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi to examine an alleged controversial casteist poster displayed during a Janmashtami programme on the campus, has found “no evidence of any intention to target, insult or hurt any individual or community”, The Indian Express has learnt.

The committee, assisted by six members of the institute’s Reservation Cell throughout its proceedings, also concluded that “the case does not attract provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989”.

IIT Registrar Dr Kumar Sambhav Pandey told The Indian Express that the committee on Saturday submitted its report to Director Laxmikant Behera, who had on September 6 constituted the committee to probe the alleged poster incident.

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“The committee recommended that the students concerned be counselled and sensitised, rather than subjected to disciplinary proceedings. It also identified the absence of a clearly defined procedure for organising such events on the campus, as an institutional gap requiring priority attention,” a senior faculty member said.

The faculty member said the probe committee drew five principal findings. “These findings include that the event was not organised by the institute, and no officially recognised student body was involved in it. No institute funds were used. The expenses were met through voluntary contributions. The poster was not reviewed, approved or endorsed by any authority of the institute. Its content reflects an individual student’s own interpretation and does not represent the position or views of the institute. The committee found no evidence of any intention to target, insult or hurt any individual or community. The committee observed that the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 are not found to be attracted in the instant case.”

“Indeed, the student who displayed the poster was identified,” he added.

The controversy erupted after a photograph and a video purportedly showing the poster displayed during a student-organised Janmashtami programme at IIT Mandi on September 4 were circulated on social media, triggering outrage and criticism of the institute administration.

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The poster, titled “Bhagavad Gita — The Timeless Wisdom”, was displayed outside the institute auditorium. It divided society into Brahmanas, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras, describing their respective roles as “spread God’s message”, “protect society and spirituality”, “drive economy, support others” and “serve higher classes”. It also carried a verse stating that the four divisions of human society were created according to the “three modes of material nature and the work associated with them”.

The poster also triggered strong objections from members of the community, with concerns being raised over its content and its perceived casteist implications.

The matter led to protests and expressions of concern over caste discrimination and the need to ensure dignity and equality for students, and the institute faced criticism and demands for action against those responsible for displaying the poster.

On September 6, Behera constituted the inquiry committee to establish the circumstances under which the poster was displayed. The institute’s Reservation Cell was associated with the inquiry.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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