IIT Mandi caste poster probe clears students of intent, rules out SC/ST act provisions

The controversy erupted after a photograph and a video purportedly showing the poster displayed during a student-organised Janmashtami programme at IIT Mandi on September 4 were circulated on social media, triggering outrage and criticism of the institute administration.

A three-member inquiry committee, constituted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi to examine an alleged controversial casteist poster displayed during a Janmashtami programme on the campus, has found “no evidence of any intention to target, insult or hurt any individual or community”, The Indian Express has learnt.

The committee, assisted by six members of the institute’s Reservation Cell throughout its proceedings, also concluded that “the case does not attract provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989”.

IIT Registrar Dr Kumar Sambhav Pandey told The Indian Express that the committee on Saturday submitted its report to Director Laxmikant Behera, who had on September 6 constituted the committee to probe the alleged poster incident.